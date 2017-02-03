Old problems still fester at Sembakkam lake

Sembakkam lake has now considerably shrunk in size and has lost its depth too.

When K. Ramakrishna, executive committee member, Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents Association, Chitlapakkam, moved into the neighbourhood in 1995, he found the Sembakkam lake sprawling over 104 hectares. It was a sight to behold, recalls Ramakrishna. Back then, water in the borewells was available at less than a depth of 4 feet and water from the wells was found at arm’s length.

These are things of the past. Now, the lake has become a dumping yard for garbage.

During June and July in 2015, the groundwater table hit an all-time low, forcing residents to dig borewells up to a depth of 400 feet to find water.

“In recent years, groundwater has depleted considerably is contaminated due to discharge of sewage through stormwater drains that are supposed to carry excess rainwater from Pallavaram, Sembakkam, Tambaram and Chitlapakkam,” says Ramakrishna.

Failure on the part of the authorities to de-silt and deepen the waterbody and drawing of water by the Pallavapuram municipality to be supplied to commercial establishments in Chromepet, Pallavaram and Hasthinapuram are factors contributing to the drop in groundwater level.

“Since 1998, our association has been fighting to restore the lake. Steps must be taken at the earliest to de-silt and deepen Sembakkam lake, clear encroachments and arrest discharge of sewage,” says M. Ravi, secretary, Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents Association, Chitlapakkam.

Today, ther are over 200 encroachments on the waterbody, bordered by Sembakkam, Chitlapakkam and Hasthinapuram.

Illegal structures have come up on the Hasthinapuram border. The Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat has laid a road on the waterbody near Shanthi Durgai Amman Temple, Chitlapakkam.

In 2007, the Association members stopped sewer trucks from discharging sewage into the lake, on the Chitlapakkam side.

Earlier, the Sembakkam municipality had constructed a facilitation centre for segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste on the waterbody.

To put an end to this, several residents welfare associations approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, requesting it to restrain the municipality from dumping garbage, and filed a case on March 24, 2014.

The associations include Sembakkam Civic Welfare Association, Sarvamangala Nagar Residents Welfare Association, Venugopal Swamy Nagar Extension, Vigneshwara Avenue and Senthil Avenue Residents Association. (The associations drew inspiration from S. P. Surendranath Karthik, Madipakkam, who took up the issue of ‘Periya Eri’ (against the Pallavapuram municipality) with the NGT.)

“An order restraining the Sembakkam municipality from dumping the garbage was passed. Existing garbage has to be cleared. Underground drainage system should be constructed. Authorities must ensure that existing stormwater drains carry rainwater to the nearby waterbodies,” residents said.

The members of the Association said they had been fighting for the cause for over 15 years, sending petitions to the CM’s Cell, Public Works Department, Kancheepuram Collectorate, Tambaram Tahsildar and Tambaram Revenue Divisional Officer seeking work to de-silt and deepen the lake be taken up and efforts to clear encroachments.

They also condemn the Pallavapuram municipality over the construction of a well on the lake and drawing water from it.