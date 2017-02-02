Nothing for us in budget, say disability rights activists

more-in

Disability rights activists say there was nothing in the Union Budget for persons with disabilities and that it did not address any of their concerns.

“The budget had no specific reference to persons with disabilities under social groups and nor was there any commitment across sectors to address discrimination issues. No budgetary provisions for the implementation of the recently-passed Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act were mentioned. Lifts and escalators in 500 railway station was all the budget had to offer,” said B. Meenakshi of Equals, Centre for Promotion of Social Justice.

Ms. Meenakshi pointed out that there was no mention of the commitment to provide accessible toilets that was made in the previous budget. “The progress of the much-touted ‘Access India Campaign’ was also missing in the budget speech,” she said.

While the Demand for Grants 2017-18 does show an increase in the allocation for the department for the empowerment of persons with disabilities to the tune of Rs. 71.42 crore, the highest portion of the increment goes to autonomous bodies. Funding for the programme for assistance to disabled persons to purchase assistive devices has been decreasing, she said. “Assistive devices ensure personal mobility, the first step towards non-discrimination,” she added.

‘Big disappointment’

The budget is a very big disappointment, said S. Nambu Rajan, a disability rights activist. “Accessible stations is an old promise that has not been implemented, as of yet. Promises made earlier too — such as a database of persons with disabilities, and provision of UIDs — too have not been kept,” he said.

“There is nothing in this budget for persons with disabilities. Why was the PWD Act passed in such a hurry if no allocation was going to be made for it in the budget,” asked Smitha Sadasivan, member, Disability Rights Alliance. “Even the access to stations only refers to lifts and escalators not to anything else such as infrastructure accessibility. And what about trains? There was no mention of them being made accessible,” she said.