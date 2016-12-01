Noted camera expert Julison Vincent passes away

more-in

Noted camera expert Julison Vincent passed away here on Monday. He was 50.

Popular among photographers from the media and film industries, Julison, affectionately called Abbudu, was an expert in troubleshooting sophisticated cameras of any brand from any part of the world.

He is survived by wife Jane Julison, son Joshua and daughter Joshna.

Julison was brought to the industry by his father Vincent, who is also a camera technician. Late cinematographer A.Vincent was Julison's paternal uncle.

“People in the industry consider Abbudu the best camera technician in the country. He would fix within minutes the cameras termed irreparable by the respective manufacturers,” said a photojournalist, who was his regular customer.

A philanthropist, he often declined to take money from poor customers, he recalled.

The last rites were performed at Fathima church in Kodambakkam on Wednesday.

