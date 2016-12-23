Not the best of times for this heritage structure

The Thiruvanmiyur clock tower now and (below, left) how it was in 1961, as displayed on a temple calendar. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Thiruvanmiyur standalone clock tower, located near the mofussil bus stop on East Coast Road and opposite the market, has been in existence since the early 1960s. Growing up in the neighbourhood in the 1970s, I have witnessed the significance that this clock tower held for the neighbourhood. It was a landmark in those days. Horse carriages (jatkas) would line up near the clock tower to pick and drop people living in areas around RTO, Kottivakkam, and far-flung areas.

The clock tower enhanced the charm of this section of East Coast Road, which was free of the bustle that so characterises it today. From the road, one had a clear view of the sea and the area was dotted with groves and ponds.

Now, the clock tower is in dire straits. Hidden by tree branches and surrounding shops, much of it is not visible.

And that which can be seen in not pleasing to the eye. The structure looks weak. The clock is not ticking. All the approaches to the clock tower are cut off. This clock tower is in contrast to those in other parts of the city, as most of them are impeccably maintained. If heritage-loving people, institutions and local authorities join hands, this landmark structure could be restored.

What was done for the Schmidt Memorial at Besant Nagar beach should be done for this clock tower. I believe the day will dawn when our city’s sixth standalone clock tower will start ticking.

(Ramanujar M. is the founder of Cycling Yogis)