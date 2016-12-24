Night temperatures drop, rain likely from December 27

more-in

Residents of Chennai have begun experiencing nippy nights with the minimum temperature plunging steadily over the past few days.

As Christmas approaches, residents stepping out in the evening may have to carry along sweaters to beat the chill in the air.

The minimum night temperature dipped to 19.6 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and 18.5 degree Celsius at Meenambakkam on Tuesday. This is lowest temperature recorded so far this December. Last year, the minimum temperature dipped to 21.5 degree Celsius on December 16.

Officials of the Meteorological department said dry weather would prevail for two or three more days. Dry northerly winds are making the nights colder.

Some interior parts like Vellore and Dharmapuri are experiencing biting cold weather, with the minimum temperature plunging to 16 degree Celsius and 15 degree Celsius respectively on Tuesday.

S. Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said there may be some light rain from December 27. “There is a weak trough over the south Andaman Sea. If its intensity is sustained, south Tamil Nadu and north coastal Tamil Nadu may get light rain,” he said.

Clear weather has also led to the nip in the air during night. However, it does not signify the end of northeast monsoon, he added. Chennai has recorded 106 cm of rainfall so far this year and is 34 cm short of its annual average rainfall.