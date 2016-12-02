New Perungalathur choked by garbage fires

Residents say the problem of waste mismanagement is now mountain-high

Dumping and burning of garbage in certain localities of New Perungalathur have assumed dangerous proportions.

Gandhi Street in Kamaraj Nagar, New Perungalathur and nearby localities are facing this twin menace.

Gandhi Street does not have a single dustbin. In Nedungundram, Sadanandapuram, and Alapakkam, all localities in New Perungalathur, mounds of garbage dumped on both sides of many stretches have robbed pedestrians of their space.

Even the land at Vandalur Hill on the south-eastern side towards Grand Southern Trunk Road and the Modern Forest Plant Nursery, Tamil Nadu Forest Department, New Perungalathur, have not been spared.

The hill land has become a landfill of sorts, with construction debris and tree logs being dumped there.

“The trash is left uncleared for days, raising the spectre of diseases. Mosquitoes continue to swarm in large numbers even during the day. The stench emanating from the area is unbearable,” said P. Lakshmi, a resident of Jayaram Nagar, Alapakkam. Garbage spills on to the roads, making it inconvenient for road-users, let alone helpless pedestrians who walk amidst the garbage.

“People riding bikes throw the trash packed in plastic covers into the garbage mounds. The air is permeated with a foul smell, making it unbearable for passers-by,” she pointed out. Besides mosquitoes, the mounds of garbage attract cattles, dozens of stray dogs and pigs.

“I am scared when I pass through the stretch as one could find at least three to four ferocious dogs and pigs, squabbling over the trash,” Lakshmi added. The trash is burnt often and motorists say non-stop burning of garbage affects visibility and also causes irritation. Residents say the Perungalathur town panchayat and Peerkankaranai town panchayat refuse to take steps and simply shift the responsibility.

“We are affected by dispute over jurisdiction. The Directorate of Town Panchayats should declare the residential colonies as an integral part of a town panchayat to find a permanent solution to the garbage problem,” residents added.