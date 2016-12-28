Nearly 4,500 special buses to be operated for Pongal

more-in

As many as 4,445 special buses will be operated by the government from Chennai on January 11, 12 and 13 to meet the additional rush of passengers during the Pongal season.

Apart from the 2,275 scheduled buses from Chennai to all the district headquarters, 794 special buses on January 11, 1,779 special buses on January 12 and 1,872 special buses on January 13 will ply and a total of 11,270 scheduled and special buses will ply on the three days, an official release said.

From other places around the city, 6,423 special buses are being scheduled to operate on the same dates.

Boarding points

To facilitate ease of travel, changes have also been made in the boarding points and routes of the buses. Feeder services will be operated by the MTC to all the bus stands used as alternative boarding points.

According to a press release, all SETC and APSRTC buses to Andhra Pradesh via Redhills will depart from Anna Nagar (West) bus terminus.

Buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via East Coast Road will depart from Adyar Gandhi Nagar bus depot.

Buses bound for Kumbakonam and beyond Thanjavur via Tindivanam, Vikkravandy (including SETC) will depart from Arignar Anna Bus Stand, Tambaram-Sanatorium (MEPZ). Buses to Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur & Hosur via Poonamallee will depart from Poonamalle bus stand.

The reserved passengers of above four sectors on January 11, 12 and 13 with the boarding point as Koyambedu will have to board the buses at the above mentioned temporary bus stands on those dates.

Operation of buses to various places other than the ones already mentioned will be from CMBT, Koyambedu, as usual.

Avoiding congestion

To avoid traffic congestion, commuters on cars and two wheelers are being asked to avoid the route via Tambaram, Perungalathur and have been asked to take a diversion via Tirukazhukundam, Chengalpattu / Sriperumbudur and Chengalpattu.

For enquiry and complaints, commuters are reuqested to dial the phone number 044-24794709.