Nearly 20 hospitalised with diarrhoea in Taramani

Residents of several streets in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in Taramani have been suffering from diarrhoea disease over the last few days, due to what the health authorities suspect as water contamination in the area. As of Tuesday, close to 20 residents, mostly adults, have been admitted to the Communicable Diseases Hospital, Tondiarpet and dozens more were treated as outpatients, health authorities said.

Since Sunday, according to Director of Public Health, K. Kolandaisamy, medical teams have been in the area, checking for cases door to door, and identifying patients.

“The situation is under control now. We suspect water contamination and poor sanitation could have triggered the situation. Metrowater authorities have taken action and stopped supply to some streets, and are supplying chlorinated water through lorries,” he said.

Ten mobile medical teams and five teams from the Chennai Corporation have been deployed, he said, and a medical camp has even been set up in the night to identify cases. “A lot of the patients were at the temporary housing on a construction site there. We have informed the company to ensure treatment is sought as soon as possible if there is a sign of illness,” he said, adding that residents were being advised to drink boiled water, wash their hands frequently and not eat old food. Prophylactics were also being distributed in the area, he said.

For those with diarrhoea, fluids such as tender coconut water and kanji with salt are recommended, he said.

A Metrowater official had said on Monday that supply had been cut to 36 streets that had been isolated after the outbreak of the diesease.