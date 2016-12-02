Narrow stretch of Arcot Road poses a huge challenge to motorists, pedestrians

The absence of a median between Porur junction and Alwarthirunagar junction, which is a distance of 4 km, is felt by motorists and pedestrians.

The problem is acute at Alwarthirunagar junction, where the road is narrow, and motorists coming from the Porur side go to the opposite lane, while crossing the junction near La Chatelaine school, which puts pedestrians and motorists (coming in the opposite direction) at risk.

On an average, more than one lakh vehicles use the Arcot Road between Porur junction and Vadapalani every day.

“There is also a curve near the traffic junction. The stretch at the junction can accommodate only two buses at a time. However, motorists try to sneak through, which has resulted in accidents,” said S. Manikam, a motorist from Virugambakkam.

Interestingly, the Corporation is in-charge of Arcot Road up to Virugambakkam and from their, the stretch comes under the jurisdiction of the State Highways.

With the widening of Arcot Road kept in cold storage for many years, the traffic junction at Alwarthirunagar is becoming more dangerous with every passing day, registering on an average, two accidents every week.

This traffic junction does not have a pedestrian crossing forcing walkers to rush through when signals change. Traffic policemen are hardly found at the junction even during rush hour.

On the other hand, every day, motorists from areas like Valasaravakkam, Alwarthirunagar, Chimyanagar, Ramapuram, Porur, Kandanchavadi, Iyyapanthangal, Kundrathur use Arcot Road to reach the central parts of the city including T. Nagar, Nandanam, Nungambakkam and Egmore via Vadapalani.

As Arcot Road is the shortest route to reach the city’s western outskirts and also the afore-mentioned areas, motorists prefer this route despite the traffic congestion encountered between Kodambakkam and Porur.

As a result, motorists mainly motorcyclists, jump lanes to reach their destinations much faster.

“Construction of a median will further reduce the road space making it difficult even for MTC buses to travel on the stretch. Widening of Arcot Road is the long-term solution for safety of all road users,” said a State Highways official.