Nalla Eri in dire straits

A source of potable water for residents of East and West Tambaram and Irumbuliyur, Nalla Eri has to be de-silted, deepened and the encroachments in the lake area removed, if it has to continue serving their water needs.

These residents have made a fervent appeal to the Public Works Department to take steps to rejuvenate the lake. The lake has considerably shrunk due to encrhas shrunk in size due to encroachments and dumping of garbage, they say

“Partly-concrete huts have come up on the lake area. More than 500 houses have been constructed there. It is strewn with garbage,” P. Lakshmi, a resident of Irumbuliyur, says.

“We are dependent on groundwater. The water-holding area in the Eri acts a source of groundwater. But, in the coming months, there is a possibility of the waterbody getting dried up. The lake has shrunk in size (in terms of square kilometers) due to overgrown weeds at Irumbuliyur. The level of water too has come down,” says Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, a resident of East Tambaram.

The waterbody has become contaminated. Sewage is let out into the lake by the encroachers. Even the water channels through which rainwater is expected to reach the lake are dumped with garbage.

“PWD should take steps to restore the lake, protect its flora and fauna, construct a walkers’ footpath and a park around the waterbody. Bird-watching activity can also be encouraged,” residents say.