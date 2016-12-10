NEET can be taken in regional languages

more-in

In a significant decision, the Central government has said that candidates may be allowed to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, the qualifying exam for admission to medical courses, in certain regional languages, including Tamil.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Friday, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said Section 10 D of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, prescribes conducting a uniform entrance exam in Hindi and English and other languages.

NEET for PG and UG medical courses would be held in regional languages including Hindi, English and Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

No criterion has been fixed for rural students under the All India Quota seats, she said. State governments would decide on the state quota seats at the UG/PG level.

NEET would, however, not disturb the reservation policy of the respective State governments, she added.