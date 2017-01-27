Mylapore association promises much for the region

Various associations in Mylapore are working together to make the Mada streets in Mylapore more pedestrian-friendly. | Photo Credit: K_V_Srinivasan

In Mylapore, one encounters a peculiar situation where a newly-formed Association is evidently at the forefront of residents-initiated civic initiatives.

Mylapore Residents Welfare Association (MRWA) is only 14 months old, and already half-a-dozen residents welfare associations that have been around for longer, are hitching their wagon to MRWA.

These associations, which include established and much-respected ones such as Raja Annamalai Puram Residents Association (RAPRA) and Kalyan Nagar Association (KNA) are either associated with or affiliated to MRWA.

Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street Residents Association (TAKSRA), Jeth Nagar Residents Association (JERA) and MRC Nagar Residents Association are among the others that have associated with MRWA.

Though recent in origin, MRWA has been working with a larger focus from the time of its inception, taking up civic problems faced by residents across the Mylapore constituency and also exploring the questions of larger development in the region.

Among common concerns that work as a glue binding these groups are: Making the Mada Streets around Mylapore more pedestrian-friendly and finding a long-term solution to the massive problem of waste management.

“The name is a big draw,” says K. Viswanathan, secretary of MRWA. He says the Association represents the entire Mylapore consistency and is working towards bringing together all independent associations in the neighbourhood on a single platform so that common issues are represented in one voice.

“We have been encouraging these groups to either become an affiliate or an associate. Even an apartment complex with 30 flats could become an associate,” he says, adding that ‘Kapaleecharam Committee’ and ‘Solid Waste Management Forum’ are marked by a collaboration between various resident welfare associations and government departments.

When Mandaveli Raja Street Residents Welfare Association was formed three years ago, it was the only residents group that was seeking to address the issues of improper garbage disposal, thefts and waterlogging caused during monsoon on that section of R.K. Mutt Road.

Now, they have residents of T.P. Scheme Road, Velayudam Street, Raja Street — East, RAPRA —East and Kandaswamy Street working along with them.

In December 2016, these residents associations along with Arappor Iyakkam initiated a stormwater drain audit in Ward 173 where they got the government bodies to address the issue of waterlogging.

Residents say having a pro-active MLA R. Nataraj is another factor why people’s involvement is high.

While the alignment of resident associations is a positive sign, there is clearly a need for more people to come forward and work with government departments.

V. Shankar, member of Kalyan Nagar Association, says now residents are more open to the idea of teaming up for a cause, but there is room for growth in this area.

“We often see the same set of people. We should see at least five new volunteers from every street,” says Shankar.