Mudichur residents come up flood-prevention measures

Last December, the residents living on both sides of Mudichur Road had to face the fury of floods for over a week.

A year later not much has changed on the ground despite their repeated pleas to expedite process that would reduce inundation.

Therefore, a resident forum comprising more than a dozen residents’ welfare associations in West Tambaram, Perungalathur and Mudichur have approached Kancheepuram Collector seeking speedy flood-prevention measures.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Dakshinamoorthy, vice-president, Bharathi Nagar Residents Welfare Association, Old Perungalathur, said that water draining from Vandalur hills is being diverted through the stormwater drain on Mudichur Road near Bharathi Nagar.

“This drain which is being readied as the only water course to carry rainwater from Vandalur, Peerkankaranai, Tambaram and New Perungalathur cannot be the solution,” he says.

Residents of CTO Colony said that in the recent years, even for moderate rain, there in heavy water stagnation on the arterial Tambaram-Mudichur Road near the junction of Maduravoyal Bypass Road. They pointed out that excess rainwater from the shrinking Peria Eri of Tambaram suddenly flows towards the junction of Mudichur road, resulting in flooding.

From their experience, the residents forum has come up with their own suggestion. In their memorandum, the forum had asked the government to construct a 10-feet-wide drain along the service road of Maduravoyal bypass road and connecting it with Paappan Kishkinta Road, which would prevent flooding of Lakhsmipuram, CTO Colony, Vetri Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Sriram Nagar in Tambaram municipal limits and various residential colonies in Perungalathur and Peerkankaranai town panchayats.

Activists said that a 10-feet-wide drain should be formed to divert the flood water through Pappan Kalvai into the Adyar river and another at Pappan Kalvai.

“If these proposals are implemented, flooding in around 25 residential colonies can be minimised,” said Mr. Dakshinamoorthy. “This will be possible only if the PWD, Highways, Municipal Administration and Directorate of Town Panchayats come together and work for the welfare of the people,” he added. ​