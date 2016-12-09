Motorists oppose new traffic plan

Last week, in accordance with a new traffic plan, motorists coming from Vysarpadi Jiva railway station on Perambur High Road were diverted to take a ‘right’ turn in front of the Perambur railway station and then take the flyover to reach Ayanavaram and Jamaliya.

Similarly, motorists coming from Perambur Paper Mills Road were allowed to reach the limited-use subway through a link road, near a park beneath the flyover.

According to the police, the new plan was devised to de-congest the narrow stretch near the Perambur railway station. It was also aimed at ensuring the safety of pedestrians, mostly commuters who entrain and detrain at this station.

“The stretch at that point is narrow. So, we decided to divert the traffic, and ensure optimal use of the flyover. To widen this stretch, which is near the railway station, will require railway land,” said police sources.

However, as it met with opposition from motorists, the new traffic plan had to be dropped within days of its introduction. They objected on the grounds that as per the new plan, they would be taking a de-tour by climbing on to the flyover to reach Ayanavaram and Jamaliya, which is hardly 200 metres from the railway station. Now, the old traffic system had been restored. This system puts pedestrians at risk. Every day, on an average, around 40,000 commuters board trains at the Perambur railway station. As the bus terminus is in the vicinity, many of them find it convenient to de-train at the station, cross the Perambur High Road and board buses.

“The new traffic plan is beneficial for all road users. Also, the diversion puts the link road abutting the park to better use. The plan should be re-introduced after taking all the precautionary measures, including installation of barricades and signboards on the flyover, for the safety of motorists,” said K. Vinoth, a resident of Perambur.

The Murasoli Maran flyover, as it is called, connects areas like Perambur, Ayanavaram, Periyar Nagar, Purasawalkam, Sembium, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Kolathur. Two parks were created near the flyover at a cost of Rs.70 lakh. A total of 150 streetlights and two high-mast lamps have also been installed on the flyover and service lanes built, at a cost of Rs.87 lakh. The flyover is used mostly by MTC buses mainly because they cannot use the subway beneath the flyover to reach various areas in the neighbourhood. Other vehicles, including commercial vehicles, use the subway congesting the intersection near the Perambur railway station.

“We are ready to re-introduce the new traffic plan to de-congest the intersection. However, we need a nod from our higher officials and also need logistics support from Chennai Corporation,” said police sources.