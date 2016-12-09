More bus services sought at Kundrathur terminus

Commuters boarding buses at the Anna terminus in Kundrathur have demanded more bus services to be operated to various parts of the city, including Tambaram, Guindy, Anna Salai and Broadway.

Every day, the terminus draws a huge number of commuters from Kundrathur and neighbouring villages, which include Akkambakkam, Moorasavakkam, Ariyaperumbakkam, Thamal, Ayyanarkulam, Arsur, Kalakattur, Kamarajapuram, Keelapi and Kooram. For residents of around 40 villages that come under Kundrathur Panchayat Union, this is the nearest terminus.

With funds from the Member of Parliament’s Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for Sriperambadur Lok Sabha constituency, the bus terminus in Kundrathur was renovated and opened in February 2004.

The terminus is big expansive enough to accommodate 35 buses at a time.

Instead of waiting for their buses at the bus stops in their villages, many commuters board buses from the terminus as doing so will ensure they get to travel, sitting.

“In our village, buses come only once an hour. So, we take share autorickshaws to board buses at the terminus in Kundrathur to reach the central parts of the city and other areas for work,” says S. Kamatchi, a resident of Arsur village near Kundrathur.

However, as most buses get crowded even while they are waiting at the terminus, many commuters wait for buses where they could get a seat. Avoiding the crowded Kundrathur bus terminus, many commuters head to other terminuses in the region.

“Most of the time, we travel to Iyyanpanthangal or Poonamallee bus terminus to board buses despite these two facilities are much farther than the Kundrathur bus terminus. This is mainly due to overcrowd at Kundrathur bus terminus,” said S. Kandan, a commuter from Kundrathur. At present, MTC officials say the terminus operates 66 buses with 480 trips every day to places like Broadway, Tambaram, Vadapalani, Adyar, Somangalam and Porur.

Most of these buses halt at the Kundrathur bus terminus before heading to their depots in Poonamallee, Iyypanthangal and Tambaram.

The space at the terminus has not been optimally utilised. A considerable portion is used for illegal parking of private vehicles, including cabs and motorcycles. Drivers of buses coming from other terminuses find it difficult to park them inside the terminus to pick up and drop commuters, and, as a result of this, many buses halt outside the terminus and commuters have to often dash helter-skelter to board their route buses.

“To operate more services, we need a nod from our higher officials at Pallavan House, the MTC’s headquarters in the city,” says an MTC official.