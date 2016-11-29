Monday’s rise in gold price temporary; sales to remain dull, say traders

more-in

The price of gold, which had been steadily dipping over the past few days, saw a rise on Monday. However, jewellers insisted that it was only temporary and that sales would remain dull irrespective of fluctuations in the price.

Even as 20 days have passed since the announcement of the demonetisation drive, most of the jewellery showrooms continue to wear a deserted look as only around 20 per cent of their usual customers has been making purchases.

On Monday, one gram of 22-carat gold was priced at Rs. 2,822, which was Rs. 17 more than the rate on Saturday evening. Jewellers said the sudden spurt in price occurred usually on Mondays.

According to S. Shanthakumar, secretary of the Madras Jewellers and Diamond Merchants’ Association (MJDMA), most jewellers in the city made only 15-20 per cent of their normal sales. “Now, people are purchasing gold only when necessary, like for weddings or functions. Otherwise, they visit showrooms only to exchange old jewels,” he said.

Jewellers across the State are suffering a business loss of Rs. 200 crore every day. Chennai contributes to 40 per cent of the business loss, Mr. Shanthakumar added.

With the cash shortage persisting in the city, 80 per cent of customers now pay by credit/debit cards or through cheques. Members of the MJDMA suggested that a minimum transaction fee could be levied instead of the service charge of one to 1.5 per cent based on the bill amount to reduce the burden on customers paying through credit/debit cards.

Some jewellers in Chennai have also started delivering ornaments at the doorstep to customers who pay by cheque. N. Ananthapadmanabhan, regional chairman, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation, said there has been only a five per cent increase in sales. Several jewellers have also reduced their capital investment.

With jewellers no longer placing fresh orders, goldsmiths are the worst-hit. N. Ramachandran, a goldsmith in Edapalayam, said, “We have already reduced the workforce in our units by less than half as new orders have not been forthcoming of late. We are managing with the pending orders. Some of the units have already started closing down.”