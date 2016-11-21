Mixed response to pedestrian plaza trial

more-in

While residents and youngsters take to the new facility, unhappy traders downed shutters as a mark of protest

On Sunday, the city tried to reinvent itself by transforming its crowded business area into a liveable space. However, traders were unhappy and downed shutters as a mark of protest.

As part of the proposed pedestrian plaza in T. Nagar, the Chennai Corporation conducted a trial run that transformed Pondy Bazaar into a more lively space, especially for children, youngsters, families and the elderly.

Activities including snake-and-ladder, drawing competition for children, carroms and chess games, tug of war, street plays, folk music and dance performances were held right on the sides of the Thyagaraya Road to the delight of the visiting public.

Traffic was restricted during the trial on a 700-m stretch between Thanikachalam Road junction and Panagal Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “People can take a stroll, hang out and shop to their heart’s fill, in the heart of the city, right on the street,” said Aswathy Dilip, manager, Advocacy and Communications, Institute for Transportation & Development Policy. “This is an extremely bold step by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Traffic Police. A data and feedback-based analysis is being carried out to finalise the design of the public space,” she said.

Senior officials led by Corporation Commissioner D. Karthikeyan assessed the traffic conditions and talked to visitors and traders.

During the planning stage, there were discussions on how wide the road should be for buses and two wheelers to ply, 4 m or 7 m. The civic body is likely to offer a width of 4 m based on the results of the trial run. “There were no parking issues at the site too. People enjoyed their time at Pondy Bazaar today,” said Ms. Dilip.

With fewer vehicles and more space in one of the prime shopping destinations of the city, Sunday morning marked an interesting turn in the way the civic body looks at urban planning.

Traders, however, downed shutters objecting to the proposed pedestrianisation. “Our livelihood will be affected,” said a trader. Corporation officials said they will sensitise the traders on the positive impact of the project on business.