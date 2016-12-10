Chennai

Milk vendor mowed down by patrol vehicle

A 40-year-old milk vendor died after being hit by a police patrol vehicle at Royapettah in the wee hours of Friday.

The victim, K. Vimala of V.R. Pillai Street, was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by the vehicle driven by R.Vijayakumar (24), a constable attached to the Zam Bazaar police station.

According to the traffic police, the constable had stepped on the accelerator instead of applying brakes, leading to the collision. An irate mob surrounded the patrol vehicle and smashed its windscreen in the wake of the accident. The victim’s body was sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Following a complaint from the victim’s kin, a case was registered against Vijayakumar under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

