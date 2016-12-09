Chennai

Milad-Un-Nabi on December 13

more-in

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to declare December 13 as a public holiday for Milad-un-Nabi instead of December12.

The Chief Kazi to the Government of Tamil Nadu has in a letter stated that the cresent of Rabiul Awal was sighted on Wednesday, November 30, and Milad-Un-Nabi will now be celebrated on December13. He requested the government to declare the public holiday on Tuesday, December 13.

After careful consideration of the issue, the government decided to declare December 13 as a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, a G.O. said.

Post a Comment
More In Chennai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2016 2:58:47 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Milad-Un-Nabi-on-December-13/article16780111.ece

© The Hindu