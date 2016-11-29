Metrowater tightens grip on tankers

more-in

Trucks fitted with speed governors; vehicle records and credentials of drivers being checked

After the gruesome accident in Guindy that claimed the lives of three college girls when they were mowed down by a rashly-driven Metrowater tanker last month, the water agency seems to be tightening the reins on water tankers that it has hired for service.

About 450 tankers that ply for Metrowater now have speed governors fitted and their speed has been limited to maximum of 40 km per hour. On an average, each tanker operates six to seven trips a day, including those sought on payment by domestic consumers and commercial establishments. Water tankers operate for nearly 12 hours and trips sometime extend well after dusk.

With the monsoon failing, there has been a slight increase in the number of trips in some parts. Whenever, there is a hike in mobile tanker trips, it also raises concern over the spurt in accidents.

However, this time, Metrowater and the lorry owners seem to be prepared to control rash driving and prevent accidents. After several months, the records of the vehicles and driver’s licence and experience are being scrutinised at all the water filling points. Monitoring of tanker trips have also been intensified.

Lorry owners said accidents have not occurred for the past one month since the speed governors were fitted. “We even operated the lorries on a trial run. Drivers were also given counselling through awareness programmes held recently,” said a lorry owner.

Bus shelters obscured by ads

There has been a visible improvement in the government-built bus shelters in the city. Be it the quality of seats and information displayed. However, in some of the bus shelters, the size of advertisements simply take over the space and vital information such as bus routes, name of the bus stop is hardly visible, leaving commuters in a lurch. In bus shelters where there are no advertisements, the name of the bus stop, the ward number, the Chennai Corporation’s helpline and more importantly, the route numbers are clearly mentioned.

However, in some others, all that the commuters get to see are details of the advertised product. The rest of the important details are painted on a small board on a corner of the shelter, which is not easy to locate for people who are new to the city.

Some other bus shelters along arterial roads lack mobile toilets and men use it us a public convenience, resulting in a nauseating experience for the waiting commuters, for instance, at the bus stop outside the Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate. Even in important bus termini, there are spots that do not make city commuting a pleasant experience.

(Reporting by K. Lakshmi and K. Manikandan)