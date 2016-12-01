Man unwittingly walks into police net after killing lover’s husband

more-in

In a shocking incident, a murder suspect walked straight into the police net after allegedly killing a man at Vadapalani in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, a patrol team noticed a man coming out of a building on Second Street of Bhakthavatchalam Road and on seeing them, he began to run. However, after a chase, the police nabbed him.

Knife found

He first told the police that he had stolen a mobile phone from a house. However, police inspected his bag and found a blood- stained knife, along with two mobile phones and an iPad.

Cornered, he confessed to having committed a murder.

The police team went to the first floor apartment in the building and were shocked to find a man in a pool of blood and his wife in a semi-conscious state, with her hands tied up.

The deceased, Gopalakrishnan (35), worked for a private firm in Vadapalani. The assailant, 28-year-old Kartik Leo — a resident of Nethaji Street behind Race Course in Guindy — worked at a private firm in T. Nagar along with Gopalakrishnan’s wife Bharathi.

According to the police, Leo and Bharathi began an affair and when Gopalakrishnan found out, he warned both his wife and Leo.

The frustrated lovers hatched a plan to kill Gopalakrishnan, police said. They plotted to sedate him and then stage the murder scene as a burglary gone awry.

So, after murdering the husband at 2. a.m., Leo took Bharathi’s gold chain, earring and mobile phones before tying up her hands and fleeing the house, police said.

Unexpectedly, he walked straight into a patrol team that was on night duty and was caught red-handed. Police arrested both Leo and Bharathi.