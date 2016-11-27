Man jumps into Cooum to avoid train, dies

more-in

A 40-year-old man died after he jumped into the Cooum river in a bid to avoid a speeding train near the Nungambakkam railway station on Saturday.

The victim, Balaji (40) of Anna Nagar, was walking on the railway track over the Cooum after alighting at the Nungambakkam station around 9 a.m, when he jumped into the river to avoid a speeding train approaching from the Beach station. The Government Railway Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, after intimating the victim’s family.