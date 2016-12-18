Man arrested for murder of woman

more-in

The police have claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation into the death of a 22-year-old woman in a Mylapore lodge. They have arrested one of the two men accused of raping and murdering her.

It all started when Ethiraj, a scrap merchant, lodged a complaint on Wednesday with the Mylapore Police, seeking to trace his daughter Nivedita (22), who had left home to visit her friends, never to return.

On Friday, the police received information that one of the rooms at a lodge situated on Luz Church Road hadn’t been opened for the past two days. When the police broke it open, they found a woman’s body with several injury marks.

After a preliminary investigation, the victim was identified as Nivedita. The police suspected the case to be one of murder.

After reviewing CCTV footage at the lodge, the police found that the room had been booked in her name and that two men had checked in to the room on Wednesday.

A probe into the victim’s Facebook account and mobile phone records revealed that she had been in an intimate relationship with G. Suresh Kumar (25), an AC mechanic based in Kerala.

Suresh Kumar is originally from Madurai. While he was working in Thiruvanmiyur, he used to visit the Marina Beach where he met and developed a friendship with Niveditha. Later, he was transferred to Kerala.

According to the police, their relationship grew as they continued to interact with each other on WhatsApp and Facebook. The two of them decided to meet and Suresh Kumar came to Chennai as Niveditha was unwilling to travel to Kerala.

A room was booked in her name and Suresh Kumar, along with a friend, checked into the lodge.

When she visited him on Wednesday, he and his friend raped her After smothering her to death, the duo left the lodge on Wednesday evening.

As the room remained closed for the next two days, the employees of the lodge called the police, who tracked Suresh Kumar and arrested him in Chennai.