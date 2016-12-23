Making Mada streets pedestrian-friendly

The workmen laying the spanking new footpath on the temple tank side of North Mada Street, Mylapore are upbeat. Standing near the transformer amid piles of dark pipes, they assure me: “the footpath-laying work around the tank will be over in three months.”

The walkways are broad, with enough space for people like Gayathri and her mother-in-law to walk leisurely moving from shop to shop. Illegal ramps people build across footpaths to ride out cars have been demolished to free space for pedestrians. The smooth flagstones underfoot make walking a pleasure. With their width and height, they keep walkers safe. You see no ugly cables lying around, as they have been neatly pushed through three underground pipes with retrieval chambers at regular intervals.

Ashokan and Saravanan, who manage the iconic Vijaya Stores on North Mada Street, give the footpath a thumbs-up.

“Traditional people go back when they trip over a loose cable on the ground. They believe it’s bad omen. Now the footpaths have no such impediments. When the storm damaged a cable we could get it repaired in just a day.”

Once completed, the great-looking sidewalk with strips of black granite breaking the white monotony should make a major difference to how people and vehicular traffic navigate the Mada Streets and RH Road. On one condition: the footpaths should be left free of encroachments by shop owners and vendors.

Is it possible that nadaipathai (walkway) will remain nadappatharke (only for walking)?

“Encroachment is a huge problem particularly on Luz Church Road, Eldams Road, Mada Streets and Mandaveli,” agrees Mylapore MLA R. Nataraj. “The mushroom growth of street vendors poses a challenge.”

On North Mada Street and Luz Church Road, some portion-shops on the pavement have obtained a court stay with direction to implement the Street Vendor Act to identify those vending before a cut-off date (2014) and find alternative space for them.

“This is being taken up with the Corporation.”

Dandapani, vegetable seller, South Mada Street says he and co-vendors have been selling vegetables for more than 30 years in the area beyond the narrow street leading to the temple gate. He is appreciative of the “platform” that keeps his ware clean and dry and his perch mud-free. Yes, people are still walking on the carriageway, but “give us just 5-6 feet on the footpath itself,” he pleads.

Close to 70 shops have been asked to move to the Chitrakulam area, but “we have nowhere to go. Gullies around Chitrakulam are full. Where is the space? We are confused.”

Regular shops, though, have no such defence when they occupy walking space. At Durga Coffee House, proprietress Pratima Rao is happy that the Mada Streets now have wide, well-made footpaths.

“Welcome them, people are able to walk freely,” she says.

She has placed a couple of tables outside for coffee-drinkers and admits that is not right. At Silvermine, some film-shooting is on and SUVs parked outside leave not an inch of footpath free.

“The idea is great, but how do you keep them free for walkers,” laments Meenakshi, a college student.

Mylaporeans want the traffic congestion to ease. Saravanan, an MTC employee, suggests the vast area on Canal Bank Road behind Picnic Plaza be made a parking lot.

“This was a park once. Look at the public toilet. The Corporation can raise the canal wall, clean up the area, allow parking of two- and three-wheelers and monetise it.”

The MLA, on his part, has persuaded the traffic police to implement one-way movement clockwise from North Mada Street, exiting from South Mada Street. Enforcement, he knows, will need fine-tuning. He would like to see Mada Streets going vehicle-free on certain days to let vendors spread their ware and people street-shopping for festivals.

“We tried it during Navarathri but better planning is needed.” A flexi-banner at the Canal Road-North Mada Street junction proclaims car-free hours.

“Works with exemptions,” says the cop on duty. Roaming cattle that cause damage to vehicles and injuries to themselves and pedestrians is another menace.

“The owners will have to be identified and fined heavily.”

Nataraj has identified open space belonging to HRCE off Venkatesa Agraharam Street, for a vegetable market and parking.

Petty shops on RH Road opposite GANI can be shifted to Kalvivaru Street, says Yusuf Ali, who sells bags on that footpath.

“It will take a hundred years for Mylapore to become a walker-friendly enclave,” laughs the owner of Hello. But combined effort should be able to counter that.