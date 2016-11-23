Madhan planned to set up ashram in Uttarakhand

more-in

Vendhar Movies S.Madhan was planning to set up an ashram in Devprayag in Uttarakhand, according to officers of Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai City Police. He was apprehended on Sunday in Tirupur at an associate’s residence.

According to reliable sources, he had bought a piece of land and has been planning to set up an ashram there to evade the arrest by police. The CCB recovered the documents relating to the purchase of property from him.

A film producer, Madhan, was allegedly involved in a multi-crore medical admission scam, and was arrested after a five-and-a-half month search. He was a close associate of SRM University former chancellor T.R.Pachamuthu although the latter distanced himself from Madhan subsequently.

He was arrested by CCB on a complaint by K.Jayachandran of Virugambakkam alleging that he met Madhan at his office in Doshi Garden, Vadapalani, and paid Rs. 53 lakh capitation for an MBBS seat for his son through Babu, a functionary of Indhiya Jananayaga Kacthi (IJK) founded by Mr. Pachamuthu.

Later, as the National Eligibility Entrance Test was declared mandatory for medical admissions, Madhan went missing with the cash, he had complained.

After arresting Pachamuthu last August, the CCB police alleged that Pachamuthu, then SRM University chancellor, and Vendhar Movies’ Madhan together accepted capitation from MBBS aspirants who sought admissions into SRM Medical College in Kattankulathur and Chennai Medical College in Tiruchi.