MGR Salai marred by haphazard parking of vehicles

The wide pavements on MGR Salai have been taken over by commercial establishments and vehicles, including cabs.

“Haphazard parking of vehicles on pavements and on the road abutting these pavements, force pedestrians to walk on the carriageway, and face the risk of being knocked down by vehicles,” J. Balaji, an IT Professional, says.

The pavements are used as “kitchens” by eateries; and as “garage for two-wheelers”.

Residents complain that from morning to late in the night, on both sides of the stretch, countless numbers of cabs are parked, thereby shrinking road space and hindering free movement of pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The thoroughfare is home to business parks, major IT companies, hotels, cafeteria, and food joints.

The stretch is used by vehicle users from East Coast Road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai, to reach Taramani, Velachery, and Medavakkam, avoiding the intersection of West Avenue and Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Thiruvanmiyur, near Thiruvanmiyur Mass Rapid Transit System, and the intersection of 100-Feet Road, Taramani, and Rajiv Gandhi Salai (at SRP Tools).

The pavements on the stretch are constructed at a height of more than two feet and therefore pedestrians find it difficult to get on to them.

Residents and traders say walkways are so high that pedestrians rarely use them. The earmarked walkers’ area (on the road) and the pavements have been turned into parking slots, they add.