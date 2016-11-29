Low-pressure area raises expectations of rain

more-in

A weather system in the Bay of Bengal has raised the hopes of northeast monsoon revival over the State, strongly indicating rain over the State from December 1, according to the Meteorological Department.

Officials said a low-pressure area had formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. It is likely to intensify into a depression in the next two days. But, it is still far off from the Tamil Nadu coast. If it intensifies, it will bring widespread rains over the State.

With the lack of cloud cover and prolonged dry spell, many places like Chennai and Vellore are experiencing winter-like weather. On Sunday night, the minimum temperature in Meenambakkam dropped by 19.2 degree Celsius, 3 degree Celsius lower than average.

Nungambakkam experienced a night temperature of 20. 4 degree Celsius.

Officials said this weather trend is set to change with the new weather system expected to revive monsoon activity rains. Residents are pinning their hopes on December rains to offset the deficit in the seasonal rainfall so far. Chennai has received only 72.9 mm of rainfall so far, which is short of 606 mm since October 1.

The Meteorological department has forecast that the sky will be partly cloudy and there is a chance of light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday in Chennai.