Light showers likely

Some parts of the State are likely to get light to moderate showers till Wednesday. Chennai too may experience light showers, according to Meteorological Department.

Dismissing rumours about another cyclone brewing over the Bay of Bengal and about chances of heavy rain, officials of the Meteorological Department said it was only a trough of low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

S. Stella, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, said the system would not intensify further. While coastal parts of the State will get scattered rain on Tuesday, southern parts are expected to get more rain on Wednesday. However, there may not be heavy rains.

By Thursday, dry weather is likely to return to the State. Chennai will have only light showers and the maximum temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius.

On Monday, the weather observatories at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius, nearly two degree Celsius above normal for the season.

There is nip in the air as the night temperature has dipped to 21.5 degree Celsius which is nearly one degree below normal in the city. These conditions are expected to persist for some time, the officials added.

The State has recorded a 61 per cent deficit rainfall for the season.

Meteorologists said the next spell of rain may not reduce the shortfall in a significant manner.