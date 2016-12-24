Life in town panchayats limping back to normality

Electricity linemen have been working towards the restoration of power at Chitlapakkam. — | Photo Credit: G_Krishnaswamy

more-in

After suffering without electricity and water supply, the town panchayats on the southern suburbs are slowly limping back to routine life.

TANGEDCO workers from various sub-stations of southern districts have repaired and re-erected lamp posts in Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam, Perungalathur and Peerkankarani town panchayats.

With the power supply restored, the staff of the local bodies heaved a sigh of relief after working day and night since Cyclone Vardah uprooted over 10,000 trees, broke signboards and uprooted electrical installations, such as transformers and lamp posts.

In Madambakkam, residents of Karumari Amman Nagar, Sri Devi Nagar and Gayathri Garden suffered a huge loss of greenery, and power was crippled.

After hearing that residents were fuming over the delay in restorating power supply, Madambakkam Town Panchayat officials swung into action to remove the tree branches that were obstructing power cables and helped the TANGEDCO officials to restore power supply in a phased manner to all residential localities.

“It took a few days for us to restore the power supply as we have to order electric poles and transformer switchgears from stores,” a TANGEDCO official said.

S. Kannan, assistant director, Town Panchayats, Kancheepuram, said that it was an uphill task for the workers to clear more than 2,000 fallen trees and branches, along with routine garbage clearance. Only after they managed to clear the green waste from streets was power supply restored, he said.

Similarly, Chitlapakkam town panchayat staff cleared the main road from obstacles. But staff initially struggled in some areas, such as Thirumagal Nagar, where a 30-year-old tree was uprooted.

Thanks to a team of residents from Thirumagal Nagar, Karthik Avenue, Pradeep Avenue and Annai Indira Nagar, the task was completed, even though nobody from the Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat extended their help, said Arunkumar, a resident.

Appreciating the efforts of TANGEDCO which worked with borrowed manpower, P. Viswanathan, convener, Chitlapakkam Residents’ Association Coordination Committee, said underground electric cables would minimise damages to electrical installations during natural disasters. “Repair works could be taken up immediately as done in the case of areas under Greater Chennai Corporation,” he said.