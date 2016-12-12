Laws on child rights remain on paper

more-in

It has been 24 years since India ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) on December 11, 1992. While several comprehensive laws protecting the rights of children were later passed, child rights experts are of the view that ineffective implementation of these laws continues to plague society.

“We first need to define who is a child,” said P. Joseph Victor Raj, national convener, Campaign Against Child Labour, pointing out to the Convention which mandates that any human being below the age of 18 should be considered a child. “Though the country agreed to several principles, there were certain reservations on child labour, citing lack of resources, but they did ban work in hazardous industries. However the latest Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 has posed a new challenge to us all,” he said.

The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 allows children below the age of 18 to work with their families or family enterprises after school or during vacation, except in hazardous occupations which have been slashed down from 83 to three — mining, explosives, and occupations mentioned in the Factory Act.

Girija Kumar Babu, general secretary, Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW), pointed out that more children would end up dropping out from schools due to the new Act, which will also violate the Right to Education Act. “If a child spends many hours working, how can he or she study? Further, eight years of schooling is not enough to survive in the 21st century. This needs to be looked at closely,” she said.

Experts further pointed out to the flaws in the implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 which mandates setting up of one or more Child Welfare Committees (CWC) in every district across the country and the proposed National Education Policy which differentiates between performing and non-performing students. “ The legal framework needs to be more child friendly,” said R. Vidyasagar, former child protection specialist, UNICEF.

“We undoubtedly have progressed after the ratification with UNCRC, but what we need is governance and proper implementation of laws that were made to protect their interests,” A. Narayanan, director, CHANGEindia.