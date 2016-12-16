Landmarks of Chennai: Before and after Vardah
Marina Beach
The 13-kilometre stretch that forms a large part of Chennai's coastline was devastated due to high tides, leaving sand everywhere.
IIT Madras
A centre for excellence, innovation and home to much greenery, the campus is now seen strewn with branches and trees everywhere.
Madhya Kailash
Located at a busy traffic intersection in Adyar, the Madhya Kailash temple has been a landmark destination. The bus stop outside the temple is almost in tatters thanks to cyclone Vardah.
MRTS
One of the city's public transport systems, MRTS stations were considered swanky and clean. Now, parts of the roof at many stations have been ripped apart.
TCS Siruseri
The Tata Consultancy Services campus at Siruseri boasted of manicured lawns, and a shiny glass-and-chrome complex. What lies now is barely a remnant of those lawns.