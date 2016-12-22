Krishna water supply suspended again

Dwindling down: Red Hills lake, one of the water bodies that caters to the city’s water needs, is fast drying up.

For the third time since October, Krishna water supply to the city has been suspended. With the water resources becoming sparse, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has sought release of water from Kandaleru reservoir again.

According to WRD officials, water discharge into the 152-km-long Kandaleru Poondi canal was suspended last week due to Cyclone Vardah in accordance with the guidelines.

Dry patches of land in the vast expanse of Poondi and Red Hills reservoirs are visible now as storage level has dipped drastically. At present, the storage of the city reservoirs is less than 20 per cent of their total capacity and is enough to cater to Chennai’s drinking water requirements for two more months.

With the northeast monsoon failing to bring sufficient rain over the catchment areas, Krishna water was a decisive factor in boosting the storage and meeting the drinking water needs coming summer.

Krishna water flow into the KP canal dropped twice in October and early November for a few days as discharge from Kandaleru reservoir was reduced to prevent illegal drawal of water.

“We expect the water release for the city shortly as there is sufficient storage in Kandaleru reservoir. We are holding talks with the officials in Andhra Pradesh to release water. Poondi reservoir, the prime storage point of Krishna water, has received nearly one thousand million cubic feet of water (tmc) so far since October. This is equal to one month of city’s water supply,” said an official.

Chennai Metrowater supplies 800-810 million litres a day through pipeline and tankers. The water agency is also planning to hire agricultural wells as a last resort to augment the water supply.

According to WRD officials, Chennai has received nearly 75 tmc of water since the Krishna water supply project was implemented in 1996. As per the agreement between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Chennai need to be supplied with a total of 12 tmcft every year, of which 8 tmcft would be provided between July and October. But, this year, it has only received 1 tmcft so far, officials said.