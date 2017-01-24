Koyambedu traders say no to more shops

more-in

Traders at the Koyambedu market are up in arms against plans to allocate a public space within the premises for setting up shops, claiming such a move would aggravate congestion in the market.

Currently, the market has over 3,600 shops. Wholesale traders recall that only 3,000 shops were planned initially when the wholesale market was set up in 1996. However, nearly 600 more shops were built during the subsequent two decades.

Following the proposal to convert the vacant space near the vegetable retail market, members of the Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants Association demanded that the plan to set up 29 more shops near gate number 5 be dropped.

M. Thyagarajan, a wholesale tomato merchant, said it was being used a as a space to load produce by retail merchants and also by customers who visit the retail market.

The association members said that if additional shops were constructed, traders may be forced to share the space. This would aggravate congestion as more vehicles would visit the area. The space could be used to set up eateries, a post office or an ATM instead.

P. Sukumar, the association’s joint secretary, said nearly 1,000 vehicles visit the market daily. “We have been demanding that the Market Management Committee make arrangements to regulate traffic, particularly during early morning hours as the market is busy from midnight to 4 a.m. Also, we receive produce and distribute it to areas within a radius of 200 km from the city,” he said.

More shops would only add to the woes of congestion at the market, which is already encroached, traders said. They also complained about erratic garbage clearance. They plan to go on an indefinite strike if their long-pending demands to improve the market are not met.