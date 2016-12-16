Key stretch hit by lack of streetlights

The intersection of Bharatha Matha Street and Erikarai Street is extremely accident-prone. Photo:G. Krishnaswamy. | Photo Credit: G_KRISHNASWAMY ;G_KRISHNASWAMY

After sunset, motorists find it difficult to negotiate Bharatha Matha Street in East Tambaram.

The stretch provides connectivity to Velachery Main Road and Chitlapakkam.

Providing quick access to Tambaram Sanatorium, Chitlapakkam, Chromepet and Hasthinapuram, the stretch saves motorists the trouble of taking a detour through Grand Southern Trunk Road.

For nearly a distance of two kilometres — from the intersection of Velachery Main Road and Bharatha Matha Street to the intersection of Tambaram Sanatorium Flyover and Erikarai Street in East Tambaram — the wide road is plunged in pitch darkness due to lack of street lights on one side (towards Chitlapakkam)

Making matters worse, vehicles, including cabs and generators-carrying vehicles, are parked on the carriageway (towards Chitlapakkam), thereby affecting free flow of vehicular traffic.

The vehicles are parked up to the intersection of Bharatha Matha Street and Thilagar Street.

The space between the row of vehicles and the wall of a Southern Railway facility becomes a perfect spot for tipplers, after sunset.

“Besides the lack of street lights, undisciplined road users contribute to the problem at night. The absence of street lights,” says K. Sheela Samuel, a resident of Perialwar Street in East Tambaram.

“Motorists experience the worst between the intersection of Bharatha Matha Street and Erikarai Street and a point near Jaigopal Garodia National Higher Seconday School. The streetlights on the opposite side (towards Velachery Main Road) do not function.”

Motorists proceeding towards Velachery Main Road drive with the headlights on full beam blinding road users going towards Chitlapakkam.

“Though there are street lights on the other side of the road (towards Velachery Main Road), the tubelights and LEDs on the lamp posts are positioned in a such a way that they don’t provide sufficient illumination beyond 30 meters. Also, at certain points, the distance between the posts is more than than 100 meters.

“Due to lack of illumination, motorists are forced to come through GST Road from Velachery Main Road to go to Chitlapakkam and Hasthinapuram, after sunset,” residents and road users say.

“Apart from lack of street lights, the cold breeze and sometimes the fog trouble road-users at night, and during the wee hours. Dense fog and a dark stretch make a deadly combination, putting lives of motorists and pedestrians in jeopardy,” says S. Johnson, a resident.

When contacted, Tambaram Municipality officials promised to look into the issue and do the needful.