Keep or kill? Causeway over Adyar at crossroads

The causeway is used by pedestrians, motorcyclists and occasionally, even car drivers to cross the Adyar.

Residents of Jafferkhanpet and neighbouring areas want the causeway beneath the Ekkaduthangal bridge to be protected with a parapet wall and provided better illumination to prevent accidents. The Water Resources Department, on the other hand, is keen that the facility be demolished altogether.

For several years now, residents of areas such as Kalaimagal Nagar and Defence Colony have been using the small causeway across the Adyar to reach the localities on the other side such as West Jafferkhanpet and Paari Nagar.

Priya Kumar, a resident of Jafferkhanpet, said she often used the causeway during the day to reach Kalaimagal Nagar. “Even some cars take a short cut-through the narrow stretch. We otherwise have to travel some distance on the bridge. The area needs better illumination as it is difficult to use the causeway at night,” she said.

Residents also noted that it was often used as a dumping space. G. Selva, Virugambakkam CPI (M) area secretary, said many residents used the causeway to reach areas such as Nesapakkam, Vasudevan Nagar and Ramapuram. He recalled a few incidents where vehicles were on the verge of falling into the river as there was no structure to protect motorists from accidents. “The authorities concerned must construct a parapet wall along the causeway and take measures to provide street illumination,” he said.

However, the Water Resources Department has sought the demolition of the causeway as it obstructs the free flow of water. Officials pointed out that the causeway continued to stand even after a bridge was built at Ekkaduthangal.

The portion of the river narrows to a width of 20 m near the causeway and often leads to inundation in the neighbouring areas. “We have suggested that the causeway be demolished and a new facility be built on the other side of the bridge on a slightly higher level for the convenience of the residents,” the official said.