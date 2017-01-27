Karat calls for independentprobe into attack on fisherfolk

more-in

: Senior leaders of CPI(M), including its former general secretary Prakash Karat, on Thursday visited Nadukuppam and Rutherpuram areas in Chennai, where police personnel were accused of having committed atrocities against the people and caused damage to properties on Monday following violence triggered during the jallikattu protests.

Interacting with reporters here during his visit, Mr. Karat said, “There has to be an independent and impartial enquiry into the police attack and the atrocities committed here on the people. Along with that, immediate steps should be taken to provide compensation to the people who have been affected here.”

Observing that the fish market in Nadukuppam has been “completely destroyed” and the livelihood of many people have been affected, Mr. Karat said, “Houses have been damaged and vehicles have been burnt, so compensation must be provided for all these people.”

CPI(M) State Secretary G. Ramakrishnan and Rajya Sabha MP T.K. Rangarajan accompanied Mr. Karat during the visit to Nadukuppam and Rutherpuram.

The leaders met several women in these areas, who complained about police high-handedness and damage to private property.