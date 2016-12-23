Kannagi Nagar children convey a social message through art

Jasmine, 15 years old, learnt what it means to lead a team. Her team had to come up with designs symbolising happy childhood. There were three other teams that were working on other themes.

Eighteen children from Kannagi Nagar were part of this project where different designs came together on a single piece of canvas measuring 36” x 48”.

Using acrylic and oil paints, the children created art works depicting various aspects of a healthy society that they hoped to see in the near future.

Their drawings conveyed brotherhood, gender equality, a happy family, right to education and right to freedom of expression.

They spent 16 hours in creating this piece of art under the guidance of Kaustav Sengupta and Shaswati Sengupta of Ink Link Charitable Trust.

In commemoration of the 70th year of The United Nations Children’s Fund, the children handed over the artwork to Job Zachariah, chief of field office, UNICEF, Chennai, at the UNICEF office at Kasthurba Nagar in Adyar on December 19.

Appreciating the work of the children, Job Zachariah said that Kannagi Nagar required a few more Anganwadis.

Another issue plaguing the locality that had to be addressed is waterlogging during rainy season.

“Kannagi Nagar is a low-lying area and when it rains, water enters their houses and the entire neighbourhood is inundated. In one of our visits, we found children defecating in the stagnant water. This poses a health hazard to children,” he said.

Ink Link Charitable Trust has been working with the children of Kannagi Nagar for the last two years, with the aim of preventing at-risk children from becoming delinquents.

The Trust use creative education such as painting, drawing, craft and games to positively impact these children.

“We believe this exercise, in which all the children painted on a single canvas, would have helped them become a confident team player,” said Kaustav Sengupta.