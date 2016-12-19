Kalakshetra fest put off

Battered down: The roof of the Kalakshetra auditorium was completely damaged by the cyclone. — Photo: M. Karunakaran

Kalakshetra Foundation’s 64th Annual Art Festival has been postponed as the Rukmini Arangam was damaged in Cyclone Vardah and cannot be used in the present state.

The festival was planned to be held from December 20 to 31.

At least 50 of the many trees on the premises were uprooted. On Sunday, the interior roads were cleared and staff were seen removing the logs.

Foundation director and dancer Priyadarsini Govind told The Hindu that the foundation had planned to reschedule the events and will be discussing with the artists about suitable dates.

“The decision to postpone was taken only by the end of the week. We are returning money to people who had purchased tickets. Since it will take time for the Rukmini Arangam to get re-roofed and repaired, we will have a temporary solution soon. The permanent re-roofing would be done in the course of the year,” Ms. Govind added.

Last year too, the annual dance-drama festival had to be postponed due to the floods that hit the city.