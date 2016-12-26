Joining hands to restore the city’s lost green cover

more-in

The Tree Park on River View Road in Kotturpuram is getting all the attention it can from volunteers in the aftermath of cyclone Vardah. Of the 700-odd trees here, nearly 50 were uprooted.

For the past one week, volunteers of NGO Nizhal and residents have been attempting to restore the trees. On Sunday evening, volunteers from The Hindu’s Friends of Chennai (FOC) initiative too joined hands with Nizhal and helped in restoration work. In the days to come, the FOC will work on conserving, restoring and planting saplings across the city as part of its Bring Back Green project.

Volunteers Nishant, Abhishek and Muzakkir worked for over an hour chopping a Vaadha Narayana tree (used in the treatment of arthritis) that was uprooted and digging a pit to replant it.

“Two more persons worked with us. It took us quite sometime to replant this one. We hope it will grow again,” said Muzakkir Bijli, an architect.

B. Jana of Kottur said her arms and legs were full of scratches and bruises as she was part of the team that trimmed the branches of trees that were uprooted. “We just could not enter the park last week, it had trees and branches all over. After a bit of order was restored, we painted the exposed portions of stem with a fungicide,” she said.

Shobha Menon of Nizhal said the trees in the park had undergone a lot of stress in the cyclone and so needed help. The trees were getting panchakavya, some root growth harmone and fungicide. “Last week, we had about 100 volunteers and this week, The Hindu’s Friends of Chennai volunteers too joined us. Every Sunday we have a volunteering session in the evening and tree-lovers are most welcome to join us,” she said.

For details, log onto www.friendsofchennai.com or call 98841 56520 (The Hindu) or 98409 04621 (Nizhal).