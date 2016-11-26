Jaywalking rampant nearVelachery MRTS station

Lack of pedestrian-crossings in the vicinity is said to be causing the problem.

With the stretch of Velachery Main Road, between Vijayanagar bus terminus and Velachery MRTS station, lacking pedestrian crossings, pedestrians end up walking all the way to the intersection of Southern Sector Inner Ring Road and railway station service road to cross from one side to the other.

This is a safe but cumbersome approach adopted by some pedestrians. There are many others who take the easy but dangerous option of crossing this stretch at an undesignated point, with fast-moving vehicles swishing past them. Some pedestrians cross the stretch near the entry and exit points of the flyover. As the median near these points is made up of small square-shaped concrete slabs, pedestrians don’t have any difficulty doing so.

“Jaywalking on the stretch has become commonplace. Absence of a pedestrian crossing between Vijaya Nagar bus terminus and the railway station encourages this behaviour,” says T. Vinod, a motorist.

Between Seetharam Nagar Main Road and the flyover, the problem of jaywalking is acute.

“We warn the jaywalkers and those who jump the medians, but the warning seems to be falling on deaf ears,” says a traffic police personnel deployed at the intersection of Velachery Main Road and Velachery Bypass Road.

“At night, when pedestrians jump over the median, motorists are taken by surprise. The height of the median should be increased and pedestrian crossings created between the terminus and the station,” adds Vinod.

The traffic police personnel have promised to do the needful.