For many EDM lovers, Decembers have been synonymous with Goa. Why? Because it’s time for Sunburn, and they don’t mind elbowing their way through the many tourists who land up there to party and make the most of the holiday season. But in its 10th year now, the music festival has shifted base from the beaches of Goa to the green acres of Kesnand near Pune. “With its move to Pune, it will become more affordable and accessible to our audiences. Pune has the infrastructure to support a festival of such magnitude,” says Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn.

Given the interest it still receives, Sunburn clearly hasn’t lost its sheen. “Dance music was at a nascent stage and now it’s booming because we took the effort to educate and engage fans. Our motto is ‘live, love dance’.”

Sunburn started with one stage and a couple of hundred attendees and now has multiple stages and “3,50,000 fans attending the festival from 52 countries”. There are new themes every year. This year, Sunburn is inspired by Nature — so expect a lot of green in the décor. “Sunburn Hills, a 90-acre property with a view of Pune city, will have large campsites, and a number of activities like karaoke, open-air theatre, volleyball, paintball, Ferris wheel rides, bungee jumping. Also, for the first time, we will be ringing in the new year at Sunburn and will be on beyond midnight on December 31,” he adds.

Around 150 artists are performing this year, and the headliners include Armin van Buuren, Axwell Ingrosso, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Krewella and KSHMR. “With editions of Sunburn in Dubai, Sri Lanka, Muscat and Nepal, plans are now on to take it to South Africa and Eastern Europe as well.”

Sunburn festival, which kickstarts today, goes on till December 31.