Industries want T.N.’s policy engine to rev up

Just over a year after Tamil Nadu held a high-profile Global Investors Meet, the new Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam, faces the challenge of meeting the expectations of growth-focused industries and tuning official processes to give a boost to growth.

At the GIM held in September 2015, led by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the State used a Pegasus logo to indicate its growth ambitions. Yet, in the recent business reforms ranking for 2016 from the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, and World Bank, the State’s ranking dropped from 12 to 18 among developed States. Even, the World Bank’s ease of doing business report ranked Chennai at 15 among 17 cities. The ranking is a setback for Tamil Nadu, the most industrialised State, which prides itself on housing the maximum number of factories at 37,378 units, and hosting all leading automobile manufacturers.

Summarising the industry’s view, the Managing Director of one automobile firm said, “The fate of industries in Tamil Nadu now lies in the hands of the new Chief Minister. Approvals and file clearances take a longer time here which pushes investors to the neighbouring States which are on a development spree after bifurcation.”

K. E. Raghunathan, National President of All India Manufacturers’ Association said, “Ease of doing business does not only mean getting your registrations done but also smooth resolution of problems and disputes in industries.” He cited the problems faced by Nokia and Foxconn as examples.

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), one of the oldest in India, which has tracked industrial growth for several decades feels that Tamil Nadu undoubtedly is one of the most progressive States and retains pole position in several respects: as the most urbanized State, having the second highest GDP among States (behind Maharashtra), and second position in social indicators in the recent DIPP report.

Good assets

The Chamber’s President, Ram Venkataramani, in an e-mailed response, said, “Tamil Nadu scores well in tangible aspects such as availability of land and power, base of skilled workforce across sectors, connectivity and transportation, law and order, and social infrastructure.” However, there is a negative perception about the attractiveness of Tamil Nadu as a business destination, he said.

As per an MCCI analysis, a major challenge for industries in Tamil Nadu includes relatively more expensive human resources due to higher levels of education and skills. TN has to increase its share of immigration to meets its HR resource needs. Secondly, electricity costs are higher than in most other States (particularly in Western and Eastern India) as there are no coal mines here. Also it is the farthest on the national grid for transporting electricity from generating hubs.

Most industrialists with whom The Hindu spoke in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tirupur said the big emerging challenge was water. “This should be the top priority of the new Chief Minister,” said a cotton manufacturer in Coimbatore. “The State is now talking about the next Global Investors Meet in 2017. Before they invite more companies they should feed the industries here with water,” he added.

The IT sector which has more than 1,780 units including TCS, HCL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, IBM, Cognizant employing more than four lakh professionals also demands attention.

Revamp start-up policy

K Purushothaman, Regional Director, Nasscom said, “The state needs a vibrant IT policy and a start-up policy. There should be a focus on digitalisation for both industry and State.” Four IT giants in Chennai said the State needs to create more visibility and branding and try to attract firms like Google and Apple.

On ease of doing business in Tamil Nadu, Prof. Thillai Rajan, at the Department of Management Studies, IIT-Madras, said, “My feeling is that ease of doing business is largely measured from the perspective of start-ups, and there is a general feeling that the government has not done enough as compared to other south Indian States to encourage technology based ventures. The policy is more favourable to the traditional SME segment.”

Senior administrators, however, see no setback. At a recent manufacturing summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Vikram Kapur, Principal Secretary of Industries Department, compared the reports by World Bank and DIPP to school and college reports. Business sentiment in Tamil Nadu continued to be robust. “I’m firmly convinced our State is the best. If there are areas that we need to work on we will do it.” The Centre should evaluate the 340-point Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) based on which the rankings were prepared, taking into account duplications and parameters already met but not highlighted.

Vinod Surana, Managing Partner and CEO, Surana & Surana International Attorneys, said, “The State suffers from infrastructure bottlenecks. Infra projects are only half completed.” Mr. Surana pointed out that all key industrial hubs/estates like Guindy, Ambattur and Avadi suffered due to poor infrastructure.