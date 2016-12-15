In these power struggles, Dalits have nothing to gain

more-in

: With the conversation revolving around two major influential and dominant castes – Thevars and Gounders – that are reportedly vying for the spoils in the AIADMK after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Dalit leaders are calling into question the inability of the Dravidian party leaderships to accommodate the Dalits despite the fact that a significant number of the latter have voted for the parties and also account for a good number of MLAs in the State Assembly. In AIADMK’s case, there are 31 MLAs belonging to the Dalit community.

Arguing that the Dalit MLAs are perhaps the most vulnerable to poaching in the absence of visible rewards for their loyalty and a charismatic leadership, D. Ravi Kumar, General Secretary, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, said, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar wanted reservations in Cabinet positions because he knew that if there was no compulsion of reservation, there would be under representation. What do they get for their loyalty?” he said.

Some senior Dalit leaders, who have been active in Tamil Nadu politics for several decades, view the lack of representation as a common feature of Dravidian politics. The reasons are many. Dr. Krishnasamy, founder, Puthiya Tamilagam, argues that the regional party structures do not allow Dalits (and other minorities) to hold important posts in the party, making it difficult for Dalits to wield influence in the party’s policies.

“Just two or three communities dominate the power structures in regional parties, making it impossible for Dalits and other religious minorities such as Muslims or Christians to go up the party hierarchy even though there are a sizeable number of MLAs belonging to the Dalit community and Dalit communities vote for these parties in significant numbers,” says Dr. Krishnasamy.

He further added that this was the reason why Dalit parties had to emerge. “We could fill this political vacuum and give Dalits (and other minority groups) political representation. This [process] will take sometime, but we are paving the path for the future,” he said.

He underlined that the current electoral system needed reform to ensure equal representation. “The ‘First Past The Post’ electoral system needs reform. Proportional representation would set right many of the problems that we face today. If we also tweak our system like Europe, there won’t be a single community that would wield disproportionate political power,” he said.

Stalin Rajangam, who teaches at the American College, Madurai, said if Dalits have to land the plum Cabinet or party posts, strong Dalit parties have to emerge to threaten the established parties. “What happened in North Tamil Nadu was precisely this. To counter Dr. Ramadoss’ criticism that Vanniyars are not given any proper representation in the AIADMK, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa gave more representation to Vanniars. After Kakkan and Parameshwaran in the Congress government in the leadership of Kamaraj, the Dravidian parties have often only given token representations like the Adi Dravidar Welfare Board or Animal Husbandry or some such portfolios. To change this, Dalit parties have to emerge as a strong political pressure group always ready to take a slice of the Dalit vote bank,” he said.