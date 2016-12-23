Illegal parking hits vehicular movement at Tambaram railway station

B. Krishnan, a senior citizen and a resident of Madambakkam, sweats profusely as he walks towards the Tambaram railway station to board a train.

Earlier, his son, K. Raja Krishnan, used to drop him near the temple on the premises of the station. Now, he is forced to drop his father on Velachery Main Road.

In recent months, as part of infrastructure-based works, the Southern Railway has created designated pedestrian lanes and pick-up and drop points for EMU commuters and passengers of long-distance trains.

These points have become parking slots. People park their vehicles there, despite a warning board asking them not to. Commuters and pedestrians have requested the Southern Railway to take action against illegal parking of vehicles as this disrupts free movement of vehicles within the station premises and on Velachery Main Road.

“Senior citizens are obviously the worst-affected as they have to walk nearly half-a-kilometre with their luggage,” says Raja Krishnan. Vehicle users, especially cab drivers, who unknowingly enter the stretch to pick up or drop people, find it difficult to reverse their vehicles. Even those who have parked their vehicles, including motorists, auto-drivers and car owners, face the same problem.

Apart from this, the walkers have requested the Southern Railway to evict beggars on the western side lane. As a result, people walk on the eastern side lane. During rush hour, the free flow of traffic is affected.