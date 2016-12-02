Illegal advertising gets on board

Buses plying on routes across the city are affected by this scourge. What is MTC doing to counter it?

Around 1.30 p.m., wearing a sling bag, B. Kumar boards a 7H bus at the terminus in East Mogappair, after seeing that the driver had stepped off the vehicle.

Kumar pulls out a bunch of photocopies from the bag and pastes them in various areas inside the bus, including where MTC has painted a warning that penalties will be imposed on those pasting illegal advertisements. The small photocopies advertise a freelance job with a work-from-home option.

He boards other buses at the terminus and does the same thing. “They (agents and canvassers) board buses just as commuters do. We can’t suspect everyone who is carrying a bag with him. Also, we cannot deploy staff for all buses that are parked inside the terminus. Nevertheless, we keep an eye on those who board buses during lean hours and when the buses are empty,” says an MTC staff.

Such posters are found in buses plying on many routes, including 7H (East Mogappair to Broadway), 7M (West Mogappair to Broadway), D70 (Ambattur Industrial Estate to Velachery), 77 (Avadi to CMBT), 147A (East Mogappair to T. Nagar) and 77F (Anna Nagar West to Parrys Corner).

Buses parked at many terminuses, including those in Mogappair East and West, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Anna Nagar West, Villivakkam, Avadi, CMBT (Koyambedu), MMDA Colony in Arumbakkam, Vadapalani, Iyyapanthangal, Mandavali and T. Nagar are said to be targets of this activity. Invariably, the posters are pasted on busy routes to get the maximum notice by the commuters.

In most cases, these posters are less than professional in their design, monochromatic and lack colour pictures. Sometimes, the offenders travel by the bus and find the right time and spot to paste the posters. Air-conditioned buses are insulated against the scourge, as they are kept locked while being stationed at the terminus.

MTC officials and the police claim that they are doing whatever they could to prevent illegal advertisements.

MTC follows certain standard procedures to combat this problem. They include instructing the bus crew not to leave the bus bays in groups to have refreshment or food during break time; and allowing most of the buses to be parked inside the depot (in cases of terminuses that come attached to depots) during break time. In such cases, a register is maintained to note the arrival and departure timings of the buses.

Each depot has, on an average, around 10 workers who have to ensure the buses are kept free of illegal advertisements.

According to MTC officials, these procedures are religiously followed in big terminuses such as those found in Ambattur Industrial Estate, Anna Nagar West, Iyyapanthangal, Adyar, Mandavali and T. Nagar.

However, in small terminus, there is little protection against this menace. “Even if we (MTC officials) call the contact number written on the posters and warn them of penal action, they (the agents) simply don’t care and dare us to take action against them. Cases are filed, but there are only a few convictions,” said an MTC official.

Transport officials said every day, a team of casual workers was employed to clean buses that were parked in the depots, mainly at night. At present, the MTC has 32 depots with a fleet of 4,032 buses covering a distance of 2,058.61 km within city limits.

In other words, every day, on an average, each bus covers a distance of 295 km with each bus having a lifespan of 6.67 years. As per norms, the entire fleet of buses has to be parked only inside depots after duty hours where routine maintenance including washing of the vehicles are done by the casual workers. The work also includes removal of illegal advertisements inside the buses after duty staff of the MTC take note of contact numbers written on the advertisements for penal action against the agents. Each depot, on an average, has a team of around 10 workers for this purpose alone.