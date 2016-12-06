IT firms’ offices remain closed in Chennai

Offices of major IT companies here remained closed on Tuesday as a mark of respect to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who passed away Monday night.

Establishments across the State remained closed, including offices of IT firms like Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant, and the companies invoked business continuity plans (BCP) to ensure continued service delivery to clients.

“All our offices are closed in Chennai today. We have invoked BCP to ensure seamless service delivery for our customers’ mission critical operations,” a TCS spokesperson said.

A Cognizant spokesperson said the company’s offices in Tamil Nadu were closed today.

“We have operations in two cities in Tamil Nadu, Chennai and Coimbatore, and employ over 70,000 professionals in the state. We continue to support critical client requirements as part of our Business Continuity Plan,” he said.

Jayalalithaa, a popular leader, died last night at a private hospital here after battling for life for 75 days. The 67-year-old leader had suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.