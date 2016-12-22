Chennai

Health camps conducted for fishermen

A medical camp was organised for the fishermen community in Thalankuppam at Ennore on Wednesday by the Indian Coast Guard in association with Apollo Hospitals and Adani Port Trust.

As many as 250 fishermen underwent basic health check-up, and medicines were distributed to those requiring them, said Commandant P.B. Mondal.

On Thursday, a similar health camp would be held at Koraikuppam, a remote fishing hamlet on the northern fringes with the support of National Hospital near Adani Port Trust, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a medical camp was held at Kalanji, a tsunami rehabilitation village 5 km from Adani Port at Katupalli and around 120 fishermen were covered, he said.

Dec 22, 2016

