HC modifies order on auto fare revision

more-in

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted liberty to the Tamil Nadu government to revise autorickshaw fares every two years as per prevailing circumstances instead of every three months as directed earlier.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sathyanarayanan passed the orders while allowing a review petition filed by the State government seeking modification of the court’s October 30, 2014 judgment.

The court also closed a contempt petition filed by Logu of Coimbatore Consumer Voice for non-implementation of the earlier order.

The Bench directed the State government to implement by January 24 the other guidelines on fixation of auto fares issued by it earlier.

The State transport authorities in the review plea sought to modify the earlier court order so as to enable the government fix the auto fare rates for every two years.

“The request for substituting the period of two years from three months in the first para of the order dated October 30, 2014 is acceded to and the review application is accordingly allowed.”

“It is open to the government to revise the auto fares upwards or downwards depending on the circumstances,” the court said. PTI