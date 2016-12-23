Guindy National Park reopens today

Though many trees at the Guindy Children’s Park and Guindy National Park have been uprooted, the animals and birds are safe. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Guindy Children’s Park and Guindy National Park, which have remained closed since cyclone Vardah struck the city, will reopen today.

For the last one week, workers with the Forest Department have been clearing the fallen trees.

“Between Christmas and Pongal, a large numbers of visitors, from outstations too, are expected. So with additional manpower, the park is being restored,” says K. Geethanjali, Wildlife Warden, Chennai.

Cyclone Vardah has robbed the national park on Sardar Patel Road of much greenery. “Close to 1,000 trees have been uprooted at the Guindy Children’s Park and Guindy National Park. Of these, 600 trees were destroyed at Children’s Park. We are however yet to arrive at an accurate figure. In my view, tree species native to the coastal belt of south east India have fared well in the storm, withstanding the velocity of the gusty winds. Though a few cages were destroyed, the animals are safe and they have been shifted to a different enclosure,” says the Wildlife Warden.

Also, the authorities have made an attempt to salvage four trees by way of transplantation. “It is being done on an experimental basis. These trees will be under observation and if they seem likely to fall again, they will be removed,” she adds.