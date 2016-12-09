Growing friendship

Every morning, K. Balaji, a driver on the 7H route (East Mogappair to Broadway) reports for duty at the East Mogappair bus terminus, half an hour ahead of his punch-in time.

In those thirty minues, he switches on the motor pump set to water the plants on the premises, removes the weeds, clears dry leaves and puts organic manure for each sapling. Balaji has been carrying out this work, with the help of like-minded MTC staff, including the terminus time keeper P. Mohanraj, and commuters.

“The new garden on the premises of the terminus includes fruit-bearing, ornamental-flower and medicinal plants. It was set up in mid-2015 by MTC staff, commuters and residents. Everyone who is part of the initiative contributed in his own way,” says Mohanraj. There is one more garden, which has been set up earlier. Divided by the time-keeper’s office, the two gardens are small with each covering just 600 sq.ft.

Witha vast expanse of concrete flooring, the rest of the terminus is in stark contrast to this section. Prior to a recent renovation, the terminus had plants but they were frequently damaged by the cattle due to the lack of a compound wall and a steel gate.

Following the renovation, with the construction of a new compound wall and provision of better illumination, water taps, rest rooms, an administrative office for enquires, a separate room for the MTC staff and signboards, there wasn’t much sandy space left.

The MTC staff, including the then time-keeper, Adi Narayanan, requested that sufficient space be left for teh purpose of raising a garden.

“During the end of its renovation last year (2015), we requested the private contractor to leave some space for a small garden. He complied with our request,” says Balaji.

Initially, with conductors and drivers chipping in, the gardens on both sides of the time-keeper’s office were established. Some brought seeds from nearby nurseries in Ambattur and Avadi. Balaji got saplings and seeds from the State-run horticulture institute in Madhavaram Milk Colony, free of cost, explaining to those running the instittute that they were meant for a public facility. Balalji also enlisted the support of his neighbours in Kolathur, who provided him with banana saplings. Commuters chipped in too, supplying Papaya, mango, guava, jackfruit, sugarcane and custard apple seeds. Herbal plants came mostly from time-keeper Mohanraj, who grows them at his house.

The MTC staff say they take turns to water the plants and clean the weeds in the garden every day . This, they do mainly during their break time and in small groups of two or three. “We wonder who will share the yield once the fruit- and flower-bearing plants grow,” smiles V. Ramani, a long-time resident of East Mogappair.

MTC staff said once the plants start to yield fruits and flowers, the produce will be shared equally by all, including the staff and commuters.

Opened in 1990, the 1.5-acre terminus operates 24 buses to places such as Thiruvanmiyur, T. Nagar, Parry's Corner and Anna Salai, with more than 5,000 commuters and 208 trips every day.